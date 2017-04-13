Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 13, 11:05 AM EDT

Orlando fires GM Hennigan after missing playoffs for 5 years

By TERRANCE HARRIS
Associated Press

Basketball News
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Orlando Magic have fired general manager Rob Hennigan after missing the postseason for five straight seasons.

The team confirmed the dismissal on Thursday. The Magic finished this season 29-53.

At 30, Hennigan was the youngest general manager in the NBA when he was hired by the Magic.

Hennigan has made several questionable moves that didn't pan out during his tenure. His most recent move, trading Victor Oladipo to Oklahoma City for veteran power Serge Ibaka last summer, failed nearly from the start as the Magic went big in a small-ball era.

Ibaka was under contract for only this season. Once it became clear he would not re-sign with the team, he was traded in February to Toronto for Terrence Ross.

