PHOENIX (AP) -- A trial will begin for NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris, who allegedly assaulted a man outside a Phoenix recreation center two years ago.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials announced the trial's upcoming jury selection will start Wednesday morning.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Hood told Phoenix police that he was repeatedly punched and kicked while sustaining a fractured nose, abrasions and a large bump on his head.

Hood is an acquaintance of the Morris brothers and reportedly had a falling-out with them in 2010.

The 6-foot-9 Morris twins became teammates in 2013 when Marcus was traded to the Suns.

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July 2017, and Markieff is now with the Washington Wizards.