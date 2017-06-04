Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 4, 6:32 PM EDT

Warriors' Steve Kerr back on sideline, will coach Game 2

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

Warriors' Steve Kerr back on sideline, will coach Game 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kerr said he decided Sunday morning that he is able to return to coaching for the first time since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against Portland. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries.

Kerr had undergone a procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but was not well enough to return until Sunday. He attended the pregame news conference and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching.

The Warriors lead the Finals 1-0 against the Cavaliers.

