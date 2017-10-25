AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 25, 11:54 PM EDT

Stern calls for NBA changes of marijuana rules


Basketball News
Warren scores 27, Suns top Jazz 97-88 to go 2-0 under Triano

Curry, Durant hit key 3s late, Warriors hold off Raptors

Stern calls for NBA changes of marijuana rules

George held to 10 vs. former team; Thunder still beat Pacers

Harris scores 34, Pistons rout Timberwolves 122-101

Aldridge scores 31, Spurs now 4-0 after beating Heat 117-100

Kaminsky scores 20 off bench, Hornets rout Nuggets 110-93

Tony Parker practicing with Spurs' G League team

Griffin, Beverley lead Clippers past Jazz, 102-84

Oladipo, Pacers scorch Timberwolves 130-107
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)
Latest News
Stern calls for NBA changes of marijuana rules

Potlatch to buy Deltic, create 2 million-acre timber giant

Peru passes legislation to legalize medical marijuana

Blazes light up California pot farms ahead of legalization

Newlyweds' pot-bellied pig gets second reprieve from borough
Audio Gallery
Covering the NBA
Multimedia
Interactive medical marijuana map, poll and video gallery.

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern believes medicinal marijuana use should be allowed, but the league says it won't allow players to use it for recreational use.

Stern was interviewed by ex-NBA player Al Harrington for the website Uninterrupted's documentary "Concept of Cannabis." Stern said he thought there was "universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal."

Adam Silver, who replaced Stern as commissioner in 2014, has said he is interested in studying more about the safety of medicinal marijuana. But Stern, who spent 30 years as commissioner, seemed ready to go a step further in his interview.

"I think we have to change the Collective Bargaining Agreement and let you do what is legal in your state," he said. "If marijuana is now in the process of being legalized, I think you should be allowed to do what's legal in your state."

Marijuana is listed as a prohibited substance on the league's anti-drug program, and players can be fined or suspended for multiple positive tests.

"While Commissioner Silver has said that we are interested in better understanding the safety and efficacy of medical marijuana, our position remains unchanged regarding the use by current NBA players of marijuana for recreational purposes," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.