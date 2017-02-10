Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 10, 8:57 AM EST

NBA urges its teams to avoid Twitter wars


NEW YORK (AP) -- The NBA wants its teams to avoid Twitter wars.

The reminder was issued in a memo from the league to all 30 teams on Tuesday. It comes about two weeks after Portland's Twitter account mocked Dallas' Chandler Parsons for airballing a 3-point attempt, a tweet that sparked a back-and-forth between Parsons and Blazers guard CJ McCollum.

Parsons later said it was all in good fun.

In the memo, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum didn't specifically reference that exchange but said "recently ... some teams have crossed the line between appropriate and inappropriate."

The league urged teams to "properly and extensively train" social-media staff members to ensure they know what's appropriate. Examples the league cited as inappropriate included embarrassing or belittling opponents, and criticizing officiating.

