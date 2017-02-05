Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 5, 4:10 PM EST

O No, Canada: Singer flubs anthem at Raptors game in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) -- O No, Canada.

A Broadway performer botched the Canadian national anthem before the Toronto Raptors' game in Brooklyn on Sunday, singing lyrics that aren't in "O Canada."

Amber Iman, who has been cast in the national tour of "Hamilton" that will soon open, sang, "O Canada, we sing our hearts for thee." The line that ends the song is "O Canada, we stand on guard for thee."

Raptors players and coaches looked around in confusion as they stood in line.

"I'm going to leave that alone. But yeah, that anthem was a lot different than I've heard over the last five years. A lot different," Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry said. "Her voice was beautiful, but the anthem, the song, the words ... have her come to Toronto, we'll come and get somebody to give her some lessons."

The Raptors responded by poking fun at the Nets on Twitter , writing "For future reference" and posting the correct lyrics to the song.

