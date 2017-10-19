NEW YORK (AP) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a ruptured patella tendon of the right knee.

Lin was hurt midway through the fourth quarter of the Nets' 140-131 loss at Indiana on Wednesday in their opener. He landed hard behind the baseline after a drive to the basket and was in tears as he clutched at his knee.

The former Harvard guard was hoping for a stronger second season with the Nets. He was limited to just 36 games in 2016-17 while Brooklyn finished with the NBA's worst record.

General manager Sean Marks says Thursday in a statement that Lin worked hard during the offseason.

Marks says its "awful that the injury will cost him the season" and the organization "will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery."