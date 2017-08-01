MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Denver Nuggets have hired former Minnesota Timberwolves executive Calvin Booth as an assistant GM.

Booth spent the previous four seasons in the Timberwolves front office, serving as director of pro personnel last season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Nuggets have not announced the move yet.

Booth has quietly emerged as a respected evaluator of talent during his time with the Timberwolves. He leaves the team for more responsibility and a greater say in the direction of the Nuggets, another young team on the rise in the Western Conference.

Booth spent 10 years as a player in the league. Four of those seasons were with the Washington Wizards while Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly was working there.