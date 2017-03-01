Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 1, 11:28 PM EST

Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100-99 win over Pacers

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Basketball News
Leonard's 31 points lead Spurs to 100-99 win over Pacers

Jokic's 2nd straight triple-double leads Nuggets past Bucks

Paul Millsap helps Hawks hold off rallying Mavericks 100-95

Thomas, Celtics overcome Cavs, James' triple-double

Heat stay hot and roll past 76ers, 125-98

Davis scores 33, Pelicans beat Pistons 109-86

Wizards snap 8-game skid against Raptors with 105-96 win

Porzingis scores 20, leads Knicks to 101-90 win over Magic

LeBron: 'Only time will tell' if Cavs better than '16 squad

Warriors: Durant out indefinitely with left knee injury
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Kawhi Leonard had 31 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs returned from an eight-game road trip to beat the Indiana Pacers 100-99 on Wednesday night.

Leonard hit a turnaround, fade-away jumper from 16 feet against Paul George with 2.4 seconds left to win it. Indiana's Monta Ellis missed a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining and George missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

George finished with 22 points, C.J. Miles added 19 and Myles Turner had 16.

San Antonio extended its winning streak to five games, including four straight to close its annual rodeo road trip in February.

Pau Gasol and David Lee had 18 points each off the bench for the Spurs.

The battle between All-Star forwards was a stalemate until the final five minutes. Leonard scored San Antonio's final nine points during that stretch, including the game-winning shot, while George was limited to a pair of free throws.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.