NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says former Golden State Warriors guard Ian Clark has agreed to play for the New Orleans Pelicans on a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the signing was not yet official.

The 6-foot-3 Clark averaged career highs of 6.8 points on 49-percent shooting in nearly 15 minutes per game in a championship campaign with the Warriors last season.

Yahoo first reported Clark's intention to play for New Orleans.

The 26-year-old Clark left the defending champs this summer to test the free agent market, which apparently dried up on him. As a combination guard, he'll be able to rotate in for either Rajon Rando or Jrue Holiday.

When Clark first turned pro in 2013, he was coached by Pelicans lead assistant Darren Erman on Golden State's summer league squad.

