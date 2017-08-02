NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Former Golden State Warriors guard Ian Clark has agreed to play for the New Orleans Pelicans on a one-year, veteran minimum contract, said a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday morning because the signing was not yet official.

The 6-foot-3 Clark averaged career highs of 6.8 points on 49-percent shooting in nearly 15 minutes per game in a championship campaign with the Warriors last season.

Yahoo first reported Clark's intention to play for New Orleans.

The 26-year-old Clark left the defending champs this summer to test the free agent market, which apparently dried up on him. As a combination guard, he'll be able to rotate in for either Rajon Rando or Jrue Holiday.

When Clark first turned pro as an undrafted free agent out of Belmont in 2013, he was coached by Pelicans lead assistant Darren Erman on Golden State's summer league squad.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans announced later Wednesday that they have signed two players to two-way contracts, allowing those players to move back and forth between the developmental NBA G League and the Pelicans without affecting New Orleans' roster limit if they spend no more than 45 days with the NBA squad.

Signed to the two-way deals were 6-5 guard Charles Cooke, an undrafted rookie out of Dayton, and 6-7 forward Jalen Jones, who spent last season with the G-League's Maine Red Claws after going undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2016. Jones also played for the Pelicans' 2017 NBA Summer League squad.

