AP Source: Pistons get Bradley, sending Morris to Celtics
DETROIT (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Pistons have acquired guard Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics for forward Marcus Morris.
Detroit also receives a 2019 second-round draft pick, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had not been announced.
Bradley's arrival gives the Pistons a replacement for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had been a restricted free agent. Detroit is renouncing the rights to Caldwell-Pope.
Bradley averaged 16.3 points per game last season for the Celtics, but he's no longer needed in Boston. The Celtics are adding All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. Morris averaged 14 points for Detroit.
ESPN first reported the trade was being finalized.
