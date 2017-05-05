Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 5, 7:19 PM EDT

Sore ankle keeps Raptors G Lowry out of starting lineup


Sore ankle keeps Raptors G Lowry out of starting lineup

TORONTO (AP) -- Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is active but was not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of Toronto's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A three-time All-Star, Lowry sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of Toronto's Game 2 loss on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday.

He worked out a few hours before Friday's game, and was on the court during warmups but limped back to the locker room before the national anthems.

Lowry is averaging 15.8 points and 5.9 assists in eight games so far this postseason.

Cory Joseph started for Toronto.

Cleveland leads the series 2-0. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Toronto.

