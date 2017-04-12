Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Thunder: Robertson to attend Thunder regular-season finale

Thunder: Robertson to attend Thunder regular-season finale

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oscar Robertson plans to attend Wednesday night's regular-season finale between the Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, where he will get to see Thunder guard Russell Westbrook play in person.

Westbrook broke Robertson's single-season record for triple-doubles on Sunday. The Thunder confirmed Robertson's expected appearance in an email, saying Robertson will attend as part of the Thunder's effort to honor Westbrook's season. ESPN first reported Robertson's plans.

Robertson set the record of 41 triple-doubles for the Cincinnati Royals during the 1961-62 season. Westbrook broke it with a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10 assist performance in Denver on Sunday, and his buzzer-beating, game-winning 3-pointer knocked the Nuggets out of the playoffs. Westbrook also is the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season.

