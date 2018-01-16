AP Radio AP Radio News:

NBA opens investigation into Rockets-Clippers events

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The NBA is planning to speak with players from both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers to determine the specifics of late-game and postgame events involving the teams.

Tempers boiled over Monday night late in the Clippers' 113-102 victory, to the point where several security guards were needed outside the Houston locker room postgame. Citing anonymous NBA sources, ESPN reported several Rockets players headed toward the Clippers' locker room afterward, seeking a confrontation, but were escorted away by security before anything got physical.

There were late-game incidents as well in Chris Paul's first game in Los Angeles since he was traded to the Rockets this past summer. Clippers star Blake Griffin appeared to bump Houston coach Mike D'Antoni, and they exchanged words. Griffin and Houston's Trevor Ariza were later ejected.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

