Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 2, 9:14 PM EDT

Rockets' Harden ill, misses 1st game of season in Phoenix


Basketball News
LeBron's 41 points lead Cavs past Pacers, 135-130 in 2 OTs

Rockets' Harden ill, misses 1st game of season in Phoenix

Lopez, Nets spoil Millsap's return with 91-82 win over Hawks

Gallinari carries desperate Nuggets past Heat, 116-113

Raptors register ninth straight home win over 76ers, 113-105

Walker scores 29; Hornets overcome Westbrook's triple-double

Barnes scores 31, Mavs beat Bucks 109-105 to end skid at 4

Leonard's 25 points help Spurs hold off Jazz, 109-103

Derrick Rose to have knee surgery again, miss rest of season

Blazers at .500 with 6th straight win, 130-117 over Suns
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

PHOENIX (AP) -- Houston Rockets star James Harden is sitting out against Phoenix because of illness, his first missed game of the season.

The Rockets said Sunday their MVP candidate had acute viral syndrome.

Harden is averaging 29.2 points, tied for second-most in the NBA going into Sunday's games.

The Rockets are likely locked into the third seed in the Western Conference at 51-25, though Utah still has a slim chance of catching them.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.