May 8, 12:20 PM EDT

Houston's Nene suffers season-ending thigh injury

Houston's Nene suffers season-ending thigh injury

HOUSTON (AP) -- Houston Rockets backup center Nene has suffered a season-ending muscle tear in his left thigh.

Nene was injured in the first quarter of Houston's 125-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday night and didn't return.

The team said Monday they are reviewing treatment options for the torn adductor muscle.

Nene, a 15-year veteran in his first season with the Rockets, averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds in nine postseason games this year. He was the star of Game 4 of Houston's first-round series against Oklahoma City when he tied an NBA record by making all 12 of his shots and scoring career playoff-high 28 points in a 113-109 win.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in San Antonio with the series tied 2-2.

