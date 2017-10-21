AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 21, 1:16 PM EDT

Rockets say Chris Paul is 'week-to-week' with knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) -- The Houston Rockets may be without All-Star point guard Chris Paul for weeks because of an injured left knee.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters in Houston on Saturday that the team will hold Paul out until the knee is completely healed. The team has not offered any specifics on the injury, other than the knee is bruised.

D'Antoni said Paul's status is "more week-to-week" than day-to-day, and that there's no firm timetable for a return.

Paul labored through Houston's season-opening win at Golden State on Tuesday. He didn't play when the Rockets faced Sacramento on Wednesday. Houston plays its home opener Saturday night against Dallas.

Paul was traded to the Rockets by the Los Angeles Clippers over the summer.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

