Mar 20, 11:23 AM EDT

Shaq latest in the NBA community to join flat-Earth belief

ATLANTA (AP) -- Count Shaquille O'Neal among the roster of NBA personalities who believe the Earth is flat.

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst says he drives from Florida to California on a regular basis and that "it's flat to me."

O'Neal joins Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving in his belief that the world is a flat plane instead of an orb. Warriors forward Draymond Green and Nuggets swingman Wilson Chandler have supported Irving's stance. Irving later suggested he made the statement in an effort to provoke the media.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters he believes the world is round when asked where he stands on the issue during last month's All-Star Weekend.

