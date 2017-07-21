AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jul 21, 5:01 PM EDT

AP Source: Pau Gasol agrees to 3-year deal with Spurs

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
AP Basketball Writer

Basketball News
AP Source: Pau Gasol agrees to 3-year deal with Spurs

AP source: Cavaliers talking contract with Derrick Rose

Wardrobe change: No home, road uniforms as NBA goes to Nike

Top of the draft board shines at Summer League

No passing fancy: Lonzo Ball looks like ideal fit for Lakers

Houston Rockets owner Alexander is selling team

New Knicks regime open to moving on with or without Carmelo

Harden intent on winning title in wake of new deal

Location, tax rates can have big impact on contract's value

New addition George gets star treatment in Oklahoma City
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)
Multimedia
Today's Gas Prices:
State-by-State
Breakdown of Costs for a Gallon of Gas
Drivers React to Gas Prices

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Pau Gasol has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 7-foot Spaniard and the Spurs came to agreement on Friday on a deal that is partially guaranteed for the third season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an official announcement.

Gasol declined the $16 million option on his contract in June the intent of signing a longer-term deal with the Spurs. The Spurs re-signed Patty Mills and added free agents Rudy Gay and Brandon Paul.

Gasol averaged 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game for the Spurs last season.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.