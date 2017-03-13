Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 13, 7:26 PM EDT

Leonard returns after concussion, Aldridge remains out


Leonard returns after concussion, Aldridge remains out

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Spurs All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks after successfully completing the NBA's concussion protocol.

Leonard suffered a concussion in the second half against Oklahoma City last Thursday after being inadvertently hit in the side of head by Thunder guard Victor Oladipo.

Leonard is averaging a career-high 26.2 points for San Antonio (51-14), which can tie Golden State for the league's best record with a victory.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge will not play against the Hawks as he continues to undergo tests for a minor heart arrhythmia. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge complained of "feeling odd" against Oklahoma City, which led to the diagnosis.

Aldridge underwent further tests Monday outside of San Antonio but his status remains unknown.

"No, we're just going to wait until he comes back and assess him," Popovich said. "I think he'll be back either tomorrow morning or tonight, I don't know which."

The Spurs are also without Tony Parker, who has a back stiffness, and a left groin injury has sidelined Dejounte Murray.

