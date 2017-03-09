OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Russell Westbrook had his 31st triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain's 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points, and Enes Kanter added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. They snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Spurs. They had had won nine straight. San Antonio dropped two games behind the Golden State Warriors in the race for the best record in the NBA.

Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson sat out for the Spurs. Ginobili rested, Parker had back stiffness and Anderson had a sprained right knee.

Westbrook scored 15 points in the first half, and the Thunder led 56-49 at the break. Pau Gasol had 16 points in the half for the Spurs.

Oladipo hit two 3-pointers and converted a 3-point play during a run that helped the Thunder take a 73-63 lead. Oklahoma City led 82-71 at the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook clinched the triple-double on a rebound with 7:17 to play. He made a 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining to push the lead to 96-80. An alley-oop pass from Westbrook to Oladipo put the Thunder up 18 with just over three minutes left.

Spurs: G Danny Green went scoreless in the first half and didn't take a shot in 17:31. He finished with nine points. ... Green and Thunder center Steven Adams were called for double technical fouls after exchanging shoves in the third quarter.

Thunder: Domantas Sabonis, a rookie, came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career. He gave the team a spark with a poster dunk over Dewayne Dedmon in the second quarter. ... Semaj Christon regained his No. 2 point guard spot from Norris Cole. ... F Taj Gibson got his first start as a Thunder player in Sabonis' place.

The Spurs host Golden State on Saturday.

The Thunder host Utah on Saturday.

