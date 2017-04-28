Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 28, 6:02 PM EDT

Thomas to head to sister's funeral after Game 6 vs Bulls

AP Photo
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Basketball News
Thomas to head to sister's funeral after Game 6 vs Bulls

AP source: Larry Bird steps down as Pacers president

Spurs get much-needed time off before semifinal with Houston

Spurs advance: San Antonio beats Grizzlies 103-96 in Game 6

Whew! Raptors blow 25-point lead, but beat Bucks 92-89

Top-seeded Celtics headline trio of elimination games

Column: Refs won't bite as Hoiberg tries 'palming' off blame

Bulls' Rajon Rondo a 'long shot' to return from thumb injury

'NBA Awards' show to include awards for best dunk, best pass

Warriors GM Myers confident Kerr will return to full health
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

BOSTON (AP) -- Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his sister's funeral on Saturday without missing any games in Boston's first-round playoff series against Chicago.

Thomas' cousin, Johari Thomas, confirmed to The Associated Press that the Celtics star would fly to Tacoma for the funeral after Game 6 on Friday night. He would fly back to Boston by Sunday in time for Game 7, if necessary.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died in a car accident on April 15, the day before the Celtics began their playoff series against the Bulls. Isaiah Thomas played in Game 1 and each game since , leading Boston to a 3-2 victory heading into Game 6 on Friday night in Chicago.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.