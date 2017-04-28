BOSTON (AP) -- Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas plans to attend his sister's funeral on Saturday without missing any games in Boston's first-round playoff series against Chicago.

Thomas' cousin, Johari Thomas, confirmed to The Associated Press that the Celtics star would fly to Tacoma, Washington for the funeral after Game 6 on Friday night. He would fly back to Boston by Sunday in time for Game 7, if necessary.

Teammate Avery Bradley said before Friday's game in Chicago that he, too, was planning to attend. That hinged on the flight options and whether the Celtics were playing on Sunday.

"If I'm not able to be there I'm going to make sure I'm supporting him however I can to let him know I'm here for him during this time," Bradley said.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died in a car accident on April 15, the day before the Celtics began their playoff series against the Bulls. Isaiah Thomas played in Game 1 and each game since , helping Boston to a 3-2 lead heading into Game 6 on Friday night in Chicago.