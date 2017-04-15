Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 15, 8:32 PM EDT

NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in car accident

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) -- NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister has died in a one-car accident.

The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Isaiah Thomas is a high-scoring guard for the Boston Celtics. From Tacoma, he played at Curtis High School and the University of Washington.

"We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas," the Celtics said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family."

The Celtics open the playoffs Sunday in Boston against the Chicago Bulls.

