Delta: Bird likely caused damage to plane carrying Thunder
CHICAGO (AP) -- Delta Airlines says a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder from Minneapolis to Chicago apparently encountered a bird early Saturday when it was landing, causing damage that prompted some players to post photos on social media showing the caved-in nose of the plane.
Carmelo Anthony, Josh Huestis, and Steven Adams all posted photos of the plane shortly after it landed around 12:45 a.m.
Anthony wrote on Instagram , "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."
Adams' Twitter post said , "We had a rough flight to say the least."
Huestis wrote on Twitter , "I guess we hit something? 30,000 feet up..."
Delta Airlines spokeswoman Elizabeth Wolf said maintenance was evaluating the situation and that the damage was likely caused by a collision with a bird. She said the Boeing 757-200 landed safely without incident at Chicago's Midway International Airport.
A spokesperson for the team told The Oklahoman newspaper that all of its players, staff and coaches were safe. The Thunder lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116 on Friday night. Oklahoma City plays the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
