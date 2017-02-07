Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 7, 3:27 PM EST

Thibodeau says Wolves eyeing Lance Stephenson for 10-day

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
AP Basketball Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Basketball News
Thibodeau says Wolves eyeing Lance Stephenson for 10-day

Wade scores 31, Bulls blow big lead but hold off Kings

Barton scores 31 in Nuggets' 110-87 win over Mavericks

Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past Leonard-less Spurs

Davis leads Pelicans past Suns, 111-106

LBJ's 3 forces OT, then Irving lifts Cavs past Wiz 140-135

Dragic leads Heat to 11th straight win, 115-113 over Wolves

Williams scores 22, Lakers rout Knicks to stop road skid

Pacers shake down Thunder with 2nd-half comeback

Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Timberwolves coach and president Tom Thibodeau says the team is eyeing Lance Stephenson, among others, for its open roster spot.

Thibodeau says no final decision has been made, but indicated on Tuesday that Stephenson is a strong candidate for a 10-day contract. The 26-year-old started the season in New Orleans before needing groin surgery in November.

The volatile swingman could bring some defensive intensity and toughness to a young team in need of both. His experience as a seven-year NBA veteran could also be a bonus for one of the youngest teams in the league.

The Wolves are coming off their fourth straight loss, a defeat at home to Miami that prompted Thibodeau to challenge his team to be better on defense.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.