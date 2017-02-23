MIAMI (AP) -- Paul George stayed put. So did Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

And as the trade deadline passed Thursday, the NBA landscape seemed remarkably unchanged. In all, seven deadline-day trades involving 14 players were put together by the 3 p.m. Eastern deadline - but no last-minute blockbusters. All-Star DeMarcus Cousins was traded to New Orleans by Sacramento earlier in the week, yet every trade that followed paled in comparison.

"You know where all those big dominoes are? They're still home, with the exception of one," Miami President Pat Riley said. "I'm sure there were people that probably made some pretty significant offers. ... When you have that kind of player ... it takes a lot to say, 'OK, we're going to let this guy go.' You stay with the sure thing there."

George remained with the Indiana Pacers, despite widespread speculation that the Boston Celtics were pursuing the four-time All-Star. Jimmy Butler stayed with the Chicago Bulls, and the New York Knicks held onto Rose and Anthony - the latter of whom would have had to waive his no-trade clause to make any deal occur anyway.

"I wasn't concerned," George said. "At the end of the day, I'm in a good situation. ... I heard the rumors, different rumors, but I can't control what was going to happen one way or another."

Perhaps the most interesting moves Thursday were not trades at all. Dallas put point guard Deron Williams on waivers, and a person briefed on the situation told The Associated Press that when Williams clears he plans to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which would give LeBron James the extra playmaker he covets for the looming title defense.

Another significant player who may get to choose his next spot is Andrew Bogut, who was traded by Dallas to Philadelphia - and figures to be a buyout candidate. Bogut's injury in last season's NBA Finals coincided with the start of Golden State's wasting of a 3-1 series lead against Cleveland, and he's still considered an elite rim protector.

Of the 14 players traded Thursday, only Roy Hibbert has been an All-Star in the past.

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.