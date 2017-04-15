Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 15, 10:23 PM EDT

NBA players union complains about Jackson's Carmelo comments

NEW YORK (AP) -- The National Basketball Players Association says it has spoken to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about Phil Jackson's comments regarding Carmelo Anthony.

Jackson said Friday that perhaps it was best if Anthony sought to be traded from the New York Knicks, and the team president added that the club hadn't been able to win with the All-Star forward.

Players are prohibited from publicly requesting trades, and NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts said Saturday that players "expect management to adhere to the same standards."

In her statement she added that the "door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect."

Anthony is an NBPA vice president.

