Apr 6, 2:06 PM EDT

Durant cleared to resume full practice after knee injury

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

Durant cleared to resume full practice after knee injury

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Kevin Durant has been medically cleared to resume full practice beginning Friday and is scheduled to play in Saturday's home game against New Orleans if he experiences no setbacks.

Coach Steve Kerr had been optimistic of KD's return from a left knee injury before the end of the regular season, and he will join a Warriors team riding a 13-game winning streak and that just locked up the No. 1 seed in the West with the NBA's best record for a third straight year.

The Warriors said Durant completed several workouts in recent days.

Golden State's co-leading scorer and top rebounder, Durant was hurt Feb. 28 at Washington when Marcin Gortat pushed Zaza Pachulia and Golden State's center fell into Durant, who has missed 19 games since with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bruised tibia.

