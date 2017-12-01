ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Golden State Warriors are first in the NBA in so many offensive categories you would think adding another one wouldn't mean much. This one did.

The Warriors had 46 assists, the most by any team in the NBA this season, in a 133-112 romp over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 27 points, Kevin Durant had 25 and Steph Curry 23, but it was the 46 assists on 55 field goals that had the Warriors talking after the game.

"Forty-six assists is insane," coach Steve Kerr said.

"That's amazing," added Durant, who was ejected for arguing with 4:52 left. "Everybody came and made plays tonight. We moved well without the ball and kept clicking on all cylinders."

Curry matched Draymond Green with a team-high 10 assists

"That's what we pride ourselves on, ball movement, getting everyone involved," Curry said. "Everybody gets touches and we help each other in that way because we are all threats."

Aaron Gordon led Orlando with 29 points, Evan Fournier had 22, and Jonathon Simmons 18. The Magic have lost 10 of their last 11 and were playing catchup all night against the defending NBA champion Warriors.

"Golden State definitely impresses you with everything they do," Magic coach Frank Vogel said. "Their passing, their cutting, their ability to play off each other and their shot-making facilitates all of that stuff."

The Warriors shot 62.5 percent from the field and had so many open looks they didn't need to be selective about where the shots came from. Golden State hit 12 of 24 from behind the 3-point line and 11 of the 13 players had at least one assist.

"I think the guys were embarrassed by the last two games," Kerr said, referring to an overtime win over the Lakers and a loss to the Sacramento. "If we can just play with that kind of energy, a little better judgment and a little better defense, we're on to something. This is a good step in the right direction."

Golden State led wire-to-wire, taking advantage of crisp passing and aggressive shooting by its stars to build an early lead and successfully hold off any Magic rallies. Thompson was 11 of 14 from the field, and Durant 10 of 14.

Jordan Bell added 16 points, Green had 12 points to go with his 10 assists and five rebounds, and Omri Casspi 11 for Golden State, which expanded a 13-point lead after Durant was ejected.

Orlando also had a good night offensively, making 11 three-pointers and shooting 45.8 percent, but the Magic do not have the firepower to get into a shootout with the Warriors.

Golden State backup guard Shaun Livingston was the only one of the 19 players used in the first half not to score.

EMERGING STAR

Not that it needs one, but Golden State may have discovered another emerging star off its bench in rookie Jordan Bell. Kerr promised the second-round pick from Oregon more playing time and he made the most of it, scoring 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. "He was great tonight, wonderful energy," Kerr said. "We'll keep playing him and continue to help grow." Bell also had four rebounds and three blocks in 16 minutes. "He's obviously a freak athlete and he has a sixth sense on where to be on defense," Curry said. "He seemed like he was extremely comfortable out there."

TOUGHNESS QUESTIONED

Magic coach Frank Vogel said he didn't want to comment on his team's inability to sustain effort from game to game, but he was willing to talk about the team's defense, or lack thereof.

"We're not tough enough at the defensive end," Vogel said. "We could be tougher, more alert, more physical, compete more ... we just got to play tougher than that to beat the champs."

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State had a season-high 41 points in the first quarter. ... The Warriors have seven straight games with 10 or more 3-pointers. ... Andre Iguodala sat out with a sore knee. ... Curry passed Jason Kidd for eighth place on the career 3-pointers made list. ... Thompson has a 3-pointer in 77 straight games, the longest current mark in the NBA.

Magic: Orlando has lost 10 straight to the Warriors. ... The Magic have averaged 112.2 points in their last five games. ... PF Aaron Gordon is 17 of 34 (50 percent) on 3-pointers in his last four game. ... SF Terrence Ross is out indefinitely with a sprained MCL.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Continue six-game trip at Miami on Sunday night.

Magic: Take a seven-game road losing streak to New York on Sunday.

