DENVER (AP) -- Nikola Jokic got his second career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets tied an NBA record with 24 3-pointers while shocking the Golden State Warriors 132-110 on Monday night.

The Nuggets tied the 3-point mark set by the Rockets in December against New Orleans. They missed two 3-pointers in the final minute, and Jamal Murray passed up an uncontested 3 to dribble out the clock. They finished 24 of 40 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors were just 8 of 32 from long range, including 1 of 11 by Stephen Curry.

Jokic set career highs in rebounds (21) and assists (12) to go with 17 points, and rookie Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 27 points, including six 3s. Will Barton added 24 points and Jameer Nelson had 23.

Seven Nuggets sank 3-pointers, but the dizzying array of long-range shots didn't include any by Jokic.

Kevin Durant led Golden State with 25 points 48 hours after his emotional return to Oklahoma City.

The Warriors' ninth loss of the season matched their total from last year when they set an NBA record by winning 73 games. This also marked their biggest loss since a 129-100 blowout at the hands of the Spurs in the season opener.

Golden State trailed 42-20 after one quarter and 79-54 at halftime after the Nuggets shot 16 of 23 from behind the arc.

Curry tried to keep up with Denver's surprise sharpshooters but never found his shooting touch.

The Warriors trailed by as many as 28 and were down 107-85 after three quarters. At that point, the Nuggets were 21 of 32 from long range.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr sat Durant, Curry and Draymond Green in the fourth quarter, and the backups cut it to 109-100 before the Nuggets pulled away again, thanks to some more 3s.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State hadn't surrendered 79 points by halftime all season. ... Golden State was without guards Klay Thompson (sore right heel) and Shaun Livingston, who headed home for the birth of his daughter. Also out were Zaza Pachulia (strained rotator cuff) and David West (left thumb).

Nuggets: The 79 points marked Denver's biggest first-half output of the season. ... Denver is banged up, too. Danilo Gallinari (strained groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) all sat out along with Emmanuel Mudiay (back) and Wilson Chandler (illness).

NEW GUY

The Nuggets sent bruiser Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers, who are on the Nuggets' heels for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West, in exchange for versatile center Mason Plumlee, prompting coach Michael Malone to say, "We feel we have two of the better passing bigs in the NBA right now."

Durant agreed with that sentiment.

"Those two are going to play well off each other," Durant said. "Having two guys, as big fellas, that can do that, it takes the pressure off your wings, your point guards, allows them to play with their athleticism. ... Adding another guy that can play definitely helps."

UP NEXT

Warriors: Wednesday they host the Kings, a team they lost to in overtime, 109-106 on Feb. 4.

Nuggets: Wednesday they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in what should mark Plumlee's first game in a Nuggets uniform. Denver hasn't won back-to-back games since Jan. 26-28.

---

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton