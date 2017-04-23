Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 23, 8:03 PM EDT

Westbrook goes on rant defending Thunder teammates

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Basketball News
Westbrook goes on rant defending Thunder teammates

Nene's 28 lead Rockets past Thunder for 3-1 series lead

From crybaby to MMA, bad blood boils over for Wizards-Hawks

Hawks deliver early playoff KO, romp past Wizards 116-98

Warriors take 3-0 series lead over Blazers with 119-113 win

Tied at 2: Gasol lifts Grizzlies past Spurs 110-108 in OT

Nurkic to start for Portland in Game 3 against the Warriors

Warriors' Kerr out for Game 3 vs Blazers with illness

Raptors beat Bucks 87-76 in slugfest, tie series at 2-2

Column: Savor some unpredictability to begin NBA playoffs
Interactives
Oden's Ready for Rookie Season
Documents
NBA's anti-gambling report(PDF)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Thunder guard Russell Westbrook went on a rant defending his teammates after Sunday's 113-109 loss to the Houston Rockets.

A recurring theme throughout the series has been Oklahoma City's tendency to lose leads when Westbrook sits in the second half. It happened again on Sunday -- the Thunder were outscored 13-4 in a stretch that lasted from late in the third quarter to early in the fourth. The lapse turned a 75-68 lead into an 81-79 deficit.

Thunder center Steven Adams was asked about the issue, and Westbrook interrupted.

"Hold on Steven," Westbrook said. "I don't want nobody to try and split us up. We're all one team. If I go to the bench and Steven's on the floor and I'm off the floor, we're in this together. Don't split us up. Don't try and split us up. Don't try to make us go against each other or make it Russell and the rest of the guys. Russell against Houston. I don't want to hear that. We're in this together. We play as a team. That's all that matters."

When pressed on the matter, Westbrook became more agitated, repeatedly saying "Next question."

"Say 'Russell, the team hasn't played well,'" he said. "Don't say, 'when Russell goes out the team doesn't play well.' That doesn't matter. We're in this together."

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.