MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Fans stood on their feet, urging Russell Westbrook to grab the one rebound needed to separate himself from Oscar Robertson and grab an NBA record that has stood for 55 years.

Westbrook heard them.

The final board eluded him.

Westbrook wound up scoring 45 points, tying his career-high with eight 3-pointers, handing out 10 assists and grabbing just nine rebounds in Oklahoma City's 103-100 win over Memphis on Wednesday night.

So the triple-double watch continues for another game.

"Obviously, people came to see that, but it happens like that," Westbrook said. "We got a lot of games left. We got the win. That's the most important part to me."

Not to the fans standing throughout the lower bowl in the final minute.

Some like 14-year-old Ashton Wyatt of Paragould, Arkansas, came with his family to see both his hero and an NBA record. Kyle Cox, 24, of Memphis has been a Thunder fan since the franchise relocated from Seattle and could hardly sleep Tuesday night after Westbrook tied Robertson's single-season mark of 41 triple-doubles, set in 1961-62.

"It's incredible, and he's played his heart out, so I think he deserves it," said Cox, who bought his tickets for this game two months ago.

Instead, fans will have to wait until Friday night when the Thunder visit Phoenix to see if Westbrook notches his 42nd triple-double after a thrilling performance where he scored 11 of Oklahoma City's final 14 points.

"We held him from getting a triple-double," Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "So take that Russell Westbrook."

Thunder coach Billy Donovan set his own personal mark with his 100th career victory, and the Thunder pushed their lead over Memphis for the No. 6 seed in the West to 3