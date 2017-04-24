ATLANTA (AP) -- Paul Millsap bounced back from a sluggish start to score 19 points, Dwight Howard had his best game of the postseason and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away from the Washington Wizards 111-101 Monday night to even the opening-round playoff series at 2-all.

Howard, who was a non-factor through the first three games, had a double-double by halftime and finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hawks got double-figure scoring from seven players, including huge contributions off the bench from Kent Bazemore and Jose Calderon.

Bradley Beal scored 32 points, bouncing back from a dismal performance in Game 3, and John Wall had another stellar performance with 22 points and 10 assists.

But those two, as good as they were, couldn't match a more balanced approach by the Hawks.

Now, a series marked by ill feelings that went so far as Markieff Morris calling Millsap "a crybaby" is down to a best-of-three. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Washington.

Bazemore scored 16 points and doled out seven assists, while the 35-year-old Calderon, picked up on waivers late in the regular season, chipped in with 10 points and five assists.

Calderon came up with a huge play as the Hawks began to stretch their lead. Leading a fast break after a Wizards turnover, he passed off to Tim Hardaway Jr. on the wing for a drive to the hoop.

Hardaway's shot spun out, but the 6-foot-3 Calderon tipped it in for an 89-81 lead. The Spaniard pumped his fist and took off back the other way, screaming in delight.

Millsap and Dennis Schroder stretched the margin on back-to-back possessions.

Millsap grabbed an offensive rebound and managed to get the shot off while falling on his backside. The ball dropped in and he added the free throw for a 3-point play. Schroder followed with a 3-pointer, giving the Hawks a 103-93 lead with 4