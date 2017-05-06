WASHINGTON (AP) -- Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk in Game 3.

The NBA on Saturday announced Oubre's suspension without pay for "charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact." Game 4 is Sunday evening in Washington.

Oubre called the suspension a consequence of his actions.

"I'm not surprised," Oubre said after practice Saturday. "The league has to do what they have to do. They have to handle that situation."

Oubre's outburst in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. Olynyk knocked him to the ground on an illegal screen, and Oubre leapt to his feet, sprinted at him and bowled him over.

The 21-year-old said he apologized to referee Monty McCutchen, who was talking to Olynyk at the time of the incident. Oubre said he did not reach out to apologize to Olynyk.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said he respects the league's decision and figured a suspension could be coming. Now he must decide how to approach Game 4 as his team trails Boston 2-1 in the second-round series.

"We've had a next man up mentality all year," Brooks said. "We've got options, we can move some people around. But not having him, it's not ideal, but it is what it is. You just go forward and play the game. You can't worry about who's not playing."

Brooks could find more minutes for Bojan Bogdanovic after the sharp-shooting forward scored 19 points in the Wizards' 116-89 victory in Game 3. Or he could plug another player into the rotation like Jason Smith.

"I'm looking at all options - maybe give some extra minutes, maybe add another guy, maybe change some spots on the floor with different players playing different positions," Brooks said. "Those are all on the table right now."

