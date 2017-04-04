Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Maryland freshman Destiny Slocum to transfer from school


COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Standout freshman Destiny Slocum is leaving Maryland to be closer to home because of "personal family issues."

Slocum sank a 70-footer before halftime in a win over West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. The school announced Tuesday the 5-foot-7 guard from Idaho has been granted permission to transfer.

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year averaged 11.5 points and 6.0 assists to help Maryland (32-3) win the league title for a third straight year. She had more assists (204) and more three-pointers (71) than any freshman in school history.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese said, "Our staff is proud of the commitment we put into Destiny's development and all the accomplishments she achieved this season. We wish her continued success as she moves forward."

Maryland also announced that sophomore Kiah Gillespie and freshman Jenna Staiti have been granted permission to transfer.

