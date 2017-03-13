NEW YORK (AP) -- UConn is the No.1 overall seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies' road to a fifth straight national championship will begin at home against 16th seed Albany on Saturday. A rematch from last season's title game with Syracuse looms in the second round.

UConn potentially wouldn't have to leave the state of Connecticut until the Final Four in Dallas. The NCAA switched the national semifinals back to a Friday-Sunday format this season for the first time since 2002.

While the Huskies won't have to leave the state until the national semifinals, the other No. 1 seeds aren't as lucky.

South Carolina is the top seed in Stockton, California. The Gamecocks are headed out of the Eastern time zone for the third time in four seasons. The Gamecocks' lone trip to the Final Four came when they played a regional in Greensboro in 2015. Baylor is the No. 1 seed in Oklahoma City. The Lady Bears are hoping to make it to the Final Four and have the short drive from Waco.

UConn, which has won a record 11 national championships, is the prohibitive favorite to win again. Unlike the past few years where it almost seemed a foregone conclusion that UConn would win the title, the Huskies weren't the favorite coming into the season with big losses to graduation.

Geno Auriemma challenged his young team with a difficult schedule that saw the Huskies play most of the other top teams in the country, including potential No. 1 seeds Notre Dame, South Carolina and Baylor. Still, they did show some vulnerability with a single digit win over Maryland - the No. 3 seed in their region. UConn also only beat Tulane by three points in February, giving other teams hope that the Huskies are beatable.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese wasn't thrilled at the low seed. The Terrapins were fourth in the final AP poll on Monday.

"We understand its tournament time. I'm most surprised that being a team ranked top four in the country, (we) earn a three seed," Frese said. "Thirty wins, win your conference regular season and conference tournament at this point it doesn't matter. Put your head down and given the bracket you have, it's the next opportunity."

Duke is the No. 2 seed in the region after missing the NCAAs last year for the first time since 1994.

For the second consecutive season the NCAA is having the top four teams in each region host the opening two rounds.

Tennessee isn't one of those 16 teams, but the Lady Vols will be making their 36th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They've been in the field ever year. The Lady Vols who have shown they can beat nearly anyone in the field but also can lose to many teams too. They open up against Dayton in Louisville. The Cardinals are the four seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

Elon and Texas Southern are the lone teams playing in their first NCAAs.

