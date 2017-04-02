DALLAS (AP) -- The Latest on the NCAA women's championship game (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

There's a lot of Mississippi State maroon at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks for the NCAA women's championship game.

Busloads of fans, many in Bulldogs gear, could be seen arriving before Sunday night's title game that will produce a first-time champion, Mississippi State or South Carolina.

One ticket scalper said he could get someone in the lower bowl for $400 in the roughly 20,000-seat American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Another wasn't selling for less than $700.

Roy Tucker drove from Hamilton, Mississippi, to Tyler in East Texas on Saturday after Morgan William's stunning buzzer beater ended UConn's 111-game winning streak in the national semifinals.

Tucker, who finished the drive Sunday without tickets, said he and two friends had found two tickets at a "reasonable price" about an hour and half before tipoff and were looking for one more.

---

4:55 p.m.

Mississippi State is missing a famous fan in pursuit of the school's first championship in women's basketball.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who wildly celebrated the shot that ended UConn's record 111-game winning streak in the national semifinals, missed the Bulldogs' NCAA title game against South Carolina on Sunday night because of a commitment he couldn't break.

Prescott, a popular starter for the Bulldogs, had a record-setting rookie season for the Cowboys while leading them to the NFC East title after Tony Romo got hurt.

From a seat near the Mississippi State bench on Friday, Prescott jumped and threw his arms in the air when Morgan William hit a buzzer-beating jumper to knock off the four-time champion Huskies in overtime.

Asked after the game if he would be there for the final, Prescott said he was going to try. Turns out he couldn't make the arrangements.

---

4:20 p.m.

A first-time champion is set to be crowned in women's basketball with an all-Southeastern Conference NCAA title game between South Carolina and Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will try to knock off a third consecutive No. 1 seed Sunday night, two days after ending UConn's record 111-game winning streak on Morgan William's breathtaking, buzzer-beating jumper.

Both teams are in the title game for the first time. It's Mississippi State's first trip to the Final Four and the second for the Gamecocks, who beat frequent Final Four qualifier Stanford in the semifinals.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley made three Final Fours as a player at Virginia in the early 1990s but never won the title. Mississippi State's Vic Schaefer was on Texas A&M's staff when the Aggies won the championship six years ago.