Mar 3, 9:19 AM EST

Baylor's Mulkey apologizes for remarks about assault scandal

WACO, Texas (AP) -- Baylor women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey has made a tearful apology for her recent remarks about the school's sexual assault scandal.

In defending the school against critics last weekend, Mulkey said Baylor fans should "knock them right in the face" and said it's time to "move on" from the scandal. After those comments caused a storm of controversy, the two-time national championship coach said Thursday at a news conference that she's "sorry for the choice of words."

Mulkey said her heart goes out to assault victims and the school failed them.

Baylor officials have acknowledged at least 17 women reported being raped by 19 football players since 2011. Lawsuits against the school put the number of alleged sexual assaults at more than 50 over a four-year period.

The school also faces a federal civil rights investigation.

