AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 9, 12:59 PM EST

Mike Tyson sent back to the US after Chile denies entry

AP Photo
AP Photo/Policia de Investigacion de Chile

Boxing News
Mike Tyson sent back to the US after Chile denies entry

WBC cuts doping suspension for Russian boxer Povetkin

Lipinets wins vacant IBF junior welterweight belt over Kondo

WBC orders rematch of Yamanaka-Nery bout over drug test

Joshua roadshow to go global as boxing star resets ambitions

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) -- Chilean authorities say they've denied former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson entry to the country and are sending him back to the U.S.

Chile's equivalent of the FBI said Thursday that Tyson doesn't meet requirements for entry, apparently due to his criminal record. Tyson served three years of a six-year sentence in the 1990s for raping a teenage beauty-pageant contestant. He also has been convicted of assault and cocaine possession.

The Chilean Police of Investigations also said in a tweet that Interpol agents would escort him to a flight back to the U.S. in the evening.

Tyson came to Chile to take part in a promotional event for a TV channel.

In 2013, he was forced to scrap promotional appearances in London because the convictions barred him from entering Britain.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.