Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 25, 11:17 AM EDT

Ricciardo wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP; Vettel leads overall

By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Special Section
Complete NASCAR Coverage
Interactives
2009 Sprint Cup Drivers
Comparing NASCAR vs. IndyCar Racers
Top Daytona 500 Moments
Measuring NASCAR
Rolling Road Wind Tunnel
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

NASCAR

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Indy Racing League

Latest News
Ricciardo wins chaotic Azerbaijan GP; Vettel leads overall

Mercedes remains uncommitted over future of Valtteri Bottas

William Byron wins in Iowa for first Xfinity victory

Castroneves leads Penske march in Road America qualifying

Tony Kanaan back on familiar IndyCar ground at Road America

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) -- Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo profited from the chaos to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, while Sebastian Vettel extended his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

The Australian secured his fifth career win, while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas overtook 18-year-old Canadian Lance Stroll's Williams in the closing meters to take second place.

Vettel steered his Ferrari into fourth, just ahead of Hamilton's Mercedes.

In a stop-start race, the safety car came out three times in quick succession before a red flag stopped the race near the midway point because debris littered the track.

Shortly before that, Hamilton and Vettel were involved in an incident that threatens to sour their good relations.

Hamilton appeared to stop his car right in front of Vettel, causing Vettel to collide into him. An irate Vettel then accelerated alongside Hamilton and appeared to deliberately swerve back into him.

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty, but Hamilton lost valuable time changing a loose headrest at the same time that Vettel served his time penalty.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.