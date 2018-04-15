Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 15, 4:22 AM EDT

Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

SHANGHAI (AP) -- Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull won Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix to claim the sixth victory of his Formula One career.

Ricciardo of Australia started from the third row, but took advantage when the safety car came out on the 31st lap to allow him to get fresh tires. He took the lead on the 45th lap, overtaking Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes.

Bottas finished second and Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari was third. Sebastian Vettel, who won the first two races of the season, fell back to eighth after starting on pole. He also had a minor collision late in the race that cost him places.

Vettel still leads the season standings with 54 points in three races.

Lewis Hamilton, the four-time and defending champion, finished fifth and improved his season points total to 43. Bottas has 40 points in third place heading into the next race in Azerbaijan.

