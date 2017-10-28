AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 28, 12:21 PM EDT

Red Bull's Verstappen

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Special Section
Complete NASCAR Coverage
Interactives
2009 Sprint Cup Drivers
Comparing NASCAR vs. IndyCar Racers
Top Daytona 500 Moments
Measuring NASCAR
Rolling Road Wind Tunnel
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

NASCAR

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Indy Racing League

Latest News
Wood Brothers shining in rare moment in playoffs spotlight

Red Bull's Verstappen

Force India duel to spice up the crowd at Mexican Grand Prix

Toro Rosso eyeing Hartley and Gasly for 2018

F1's Alonso to drive in Daytona endurance race in January

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Red Bull's Max Verstappen edged Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton in the final practice before qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull has been fastest in two of the three practice sessions. Verstappen's lap of 1 minute, 17.113 seconds topped Hamilton by 0.075 seconds at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Hamilton is aiming to win a fourth career Formula One season championship on Sunday and can do it if he finishes no worse than fifth. Hamilton has said he will race to win and a victory would be his 10th this season and sixth in the last seven races.

Red Bull's speed over the last two days in the high altitude of Mexico City shows the team is ready to make Hamilton work for the win.

Hamilton has a 66-point over lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was third the final practice.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.