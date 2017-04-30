SOCHI, Russia (AP) -- Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One win on Sunday after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Bottas, who started third but snatched the lead on the first lap, finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Vettel.

Kimi Raikkonen took third, 10.3 seconds further back.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton trailed in fourth after suffering overheating trouble.