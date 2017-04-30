Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 30, 9:45 AM EDT

Bottas beats Vettel to 1st F1 win in Russia

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

SOCHI, Russia (AP) -- Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One win on Sunday after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Bottas, who started third but snatched the lead on the first lap, finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Vettel.

Kimi Raikkonen took third, 10.3 seconds further back.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton trailed in fourth after suffering overheating trouble.

