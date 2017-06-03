Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 3, 5:37 PM EDT

Graham Rahal wins 1st of 2 Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar races

By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Special Section
Complete NASCAR Coverage
Interactives
2009 Sprint Cup Drivers
Comparing NASCAR vs. IndyCar Racers
Top Daytona 500 Moments
Measuring NASCAR
Rolling Road Wind Tunnel
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

NASCAR

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Indy Racing League

Latest News
Graham Rahal wins 1st of 2 Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar races

Kyle Larson wins Dover Xfinity race for 2nd straight victory

Taylor earns record 5th straight victory for racing team

Keselowski could 'throw up' over reax to Busch's mic drop

Graham Rahal takes pole, track record at Detroit Grand Prix
Multimedia
Welcome to Detroit, a.k.a. Landlord Nation
Detroit's Decline
Hispanics' influence on growth and prosperity in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) -- Graham Rahal won the first of two Detroit Grand Prix races, easily holding off Scott Dixon on Saturday.

Rahal won the pole earlier in the day and became the seventh IndyCar driver to win the first seven races of the year. He raced to his fifth career victory and fourth in two-plus years for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Rahal made a last-lap pass of James Hinchcliffe for his previous win last year, when he beat Hinchcliffe by eight-thousandths of a second in the closest finish for an IndyCar race at Texas.

His victory in Detroit was less dramatic, finishing six-plus seconds ahead of Dixon. Hinchcliffe was third.

Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato finished eighth.

IndyCar will conclude its only doubleheader of races Sunday on Belle Isle.

---

More AP auto racing: racing.ap.org

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.