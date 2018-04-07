Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 7, 9:43 PM EDT

Bourdais, Pagenaud hit desert in all-French front row

By JOHN NICHOLSON
AP Sports Writer

Special Section
Complete NASCAR Coverage
Interactives
2009 Sprint Cup Drivers
Comparing NASCAR vs. IndyCar Racers
Top Daytona 500 Moments
Measuring NASCAR
Rolling Road Wind Tunnel
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

NASCAR

PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Indy Racing League

Latest News
Blaney 3rd straight driver to win Xfinity race in No. 22

Bourdais, Pagenaud hit desert in all-French front row

Sensational start for Stewart-Haas, including 1-2-3 at Texas

Vettel takes pole position at Bahrain GP, Hamilton struggles

Raikkonen

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Sebastien Bourdais and Simon Pagenaud took the green flag on an all-French front row Saturday night at ISM Raceway.

Bourdais is coming off a victory in the IndyCar opener on the streets of St. Petersburg, about nine months after the Dale Coyne Racing driver fractured his pelvis and right hip in a crash during Indianapolis 500 qualifying. The four-time CART season champion has 37 race victories.

Pagenaud won last year in the desert for his first oval victory. Team Penske teammate Will Power started third, followed by Andretti Autosports' Alexander Rossi and Schmidt Peterson's Canadian duo of James Hinchcliffe and Robert Wickens.

The 250-lap race is the first oval event for the sleek new car designed to improve competition and cut costs.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.