DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Kyle Larson found himself leading the Daytona 500 with one lap remaining and a shot to win the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar.

Then he ran out of gas and finished 12th.

Pretty good day, Larson thought as he left Daytona International Speedway.

"At the moment, I wasn't that upset because I never thought I'd have a shot to win the 500," Larson told The Associated Press. "I was just really excited that I had a shot to win. It was the days after that I was really bummed out, realizing that I could have won the 500."

Well, his crew chief was bummed out even before the fuel tank ran dry on the Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

It was an agonizing final five laps for Chad Johnston, who knew the No. 42 was close to running out of gas but wasn't sure if the car could make it to the checkered flag. As car after car ran out of gas and Larson moved to the front, the team was 2