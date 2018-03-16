Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 16, 9:07 PM EDT

Truex claims 17th NASCAR Cup pole in Fontana

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

FONTANA, Calif. (AP) -- Martin Truex Jr. has claimed the pole for the NASCAR Cup series race in Fontana after a qualifying session in which 13 drivers didn't complete a lap.

Truex won back-to-back poles for the first time in his career Friday, following up his pole in Phoenix with another speedy performance.

He turned a lap at 186.567 mph in his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, claiming his 17th career pole on the weathered 2 miles of asphalt at Auto Club Speedway.

Kyle Busch was second in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 186.437 mph, and defending Fontana champion Kyle Larson was third. Erik Jones is fourth and Austin Dillon is fifth.

