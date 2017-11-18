AP Radio AP Radio News:

Truex makes final championship push with top practice speed

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) -- Martin Truex Jr. has topped the leaderboard in the final practice of the season and proven again why he's the favorite to win his first NASCAR championship on Sunday.

Truex hit 171.195 mph on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the best of the four championship drivers. Truex is the only one of the four that has yet to win a Cup championship. He has led the Cup Series in nearly every measurable category and is a seven-time winner this year.

Truex won't have team owner Barney Visser in attendance because Visser is recovering in Colorado from a heart attack and surgery.

Kyle Busch, the 2015 series champ, was sixth (169.492), 2012 champ Brad Keselowski was 11th (168.824) and 2014 champion Kevin Harvick was 18th (166.795).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a solid seventh in practice, but an engine change will drop the two-time Daytona 500 champion to the rear of the field for his final NASCAR Cup race.

